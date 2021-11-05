Truist Securiti Weighs in on ConocoPhillips’ FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for ConocoPhillips in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings of $5.95 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.38. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.76 EPS.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

COP has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.65.

NYSE:COP opened at $73.31 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $28.78 and a twelve month high of $77.98. The company has a market cap of $98.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently -189.69%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COP. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,853,989 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $98,206,000 after buying an additional 205,533 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 102,241 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 11,263 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 212.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 139,563 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after acquiring an additional 94,883 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1,593.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 983,915 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $52,118,000 after acquiring an additional 925,825 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 150.0% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 70,585 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 42,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

