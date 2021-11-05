Truist Securiti Weighs in on KAR Auction Services, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of KAR Auction Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

NYSE:KAR opened at $14.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,405.00, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.74. KAR Auction Services has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $20.85.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

