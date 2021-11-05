Truist Upgrades APA (NASDAQ:APA) to Buy

Truist upgraded shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has $45.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $29.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on APA. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of APA from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of APA from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of APA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.10.

NASDAQ APA traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.93. The stock had a trading volume of 88,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,470,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.76. APA has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $29.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.04.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that APA will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.15%.

In other APA news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of APA by 11.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after buying an additional 125,520 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of APA by 15.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after buying an additional 43,722 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of APA by 2.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 74,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of APA by 63.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 184,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 72,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of APA by 2.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

