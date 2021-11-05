Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) EVP Gavin Friedman Sells 400 Shares

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $41,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Gavin Friedman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trupanion alerts:

On Friday, October 1st, Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $31,320.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $36,800.00.

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $119.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.86 and a beta of 1.98. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.74 and a 52 week high of $126.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.88.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Trupanion by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,869,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,565,000 after buying an additional 608,272 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 248.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 422,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,592,000 after acquiring an additional 300,874 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 27,534.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 185,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,375,000 after acquiring an additional 185,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,817,000 after acquiring an additional 182,917 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 673.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,504,000 after acquiring an additional 177,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.40.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.