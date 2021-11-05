TrustVerse One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.56 Million (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 5th. During the last week, TrustVerse has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One TrustVerse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. TrustVerse has a total market capitalization of $11.76 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00053849 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.10 or 0.00245240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000572 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012396 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.17 or 0.00096675 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004361 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

TrustVerse Coin Profile

TrustVerse is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 626,749,906 coins. The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

TrustVerse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

