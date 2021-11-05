Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys New Shares in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 210,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNCR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 644,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 48,944 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 593,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 252.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 40,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 637.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 282,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 243,916 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCR opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $221.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.79. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $6.59.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $71.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.49 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

