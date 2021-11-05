Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $735,000 in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,511 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CASH. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 441.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,893 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on CASH shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

In other news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $30,445.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $60.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.55. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.95 and a fifty-two week high of $62.97.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 25.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.57%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.