Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Lowers Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,509 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Wingstop by 291.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Wingstop by 694.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 554.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 1,451.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $164.04 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.49 and a 12 month high of $187.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.67, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 62.39%.

WING has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.06.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

