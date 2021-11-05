Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Raises Stock Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 8.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 495.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1,646.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the first quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the first quarter worth $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.57. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.49.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.38%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVBF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Hovde Group raised shares of CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

CVB Financial Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF).

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.