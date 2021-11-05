Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Reduces Stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,847 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Impinj were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 761,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,265,000 after purchasing an additional 33,185 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 144,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 31,487 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 24,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 592 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total transaction of $42,854.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total value of $376,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,716 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,866. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Impinj in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Impinj from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

Impinj stock opened at $78.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.59 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.32. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.31 and a 12 month high of $80.75.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $45.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.13 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

