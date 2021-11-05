Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 15,132 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 77.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,285 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,132 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Five9 were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,641 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 340,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,428,000 after acquiring an additional 9,613 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Park Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Park Capital LP now owns 207,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,004,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.96, for a total value of $619,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total value of $104,406.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,557,517.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,582 shares of company stock valued at $9,182,083 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays began coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Northland Securities raised Five9 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.19.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $153.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.86 and a beta of 0.41. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.32 and a twelve month high of $211.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.17.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

