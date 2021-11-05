Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $761,000 Position in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 122,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.08% of WisdomTree Investments at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WETF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 24.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 12,862 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 11.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,139,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,374,000 after buying an additional 223,472 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 86.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,052,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,080,000 after buying an additional 1,415,101 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 20.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 162,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 27,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 49.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 20,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $59,041.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WETF opened at $6.75 on Friday. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $7.38. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.65 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.71%. WisdomTree Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.98.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

