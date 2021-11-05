Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the second quarter valued at $371,401,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the second quarter valued at $329,638,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Secure during the second quarter valued at $46,142,000. Allen Operations LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Secure during the second quarter valued at $39,166,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Clear Secure during the second quarter valued at $36,265,000. 34.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on YOU shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Clear Secure from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clear Secure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Clear Secure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Clear Secure from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

NYSE:YOU opened at $45.71 on Friday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $65.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.60.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $55.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

