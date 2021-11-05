Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Turning Point Brands has raised its dividend by 400.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Turning Point Brands has a payout ratio of 10.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Turning Point Brands to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.1%.

TPB traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.76. 514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,014. Turning Point Brands has a 1-year low of $36.40 and a 1-year high of $61.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.26 million, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.43.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.93 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Turning Point Brands will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Turning Point Brands stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 88.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.07% of Turning Point Brands worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 79.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on TPB shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

