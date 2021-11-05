Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Lowered to “Underperform” at BMO Capital Markets

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $14.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 19.52% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Macquarie upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Turquoise Hill Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

NYSE:TRQ opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Turquoise Hill Resources has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $21.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 77.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

