Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Tutor Perini in a report released on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.32). Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of NYSE TPC opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $671.60 million, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.36. Tutor Perini has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2969 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $677,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,500. 22.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 315.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 8,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

