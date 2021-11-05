Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 7.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Tutor Perini updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.700-$1.850 EPS and its FY21 guidance to 1.70-1.85 EPS.
Tutor Perini stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.70. 1,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Tutor Perini has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.44. The company has a market cap of $699.69 million, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.36.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2969 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tutor Perini stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,348 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.
Tutor Perini Company Profile
Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.
