Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 7.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Tutor Perini updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.700-$1.850 EPS and its FY21 guidance to 1.70-1.85 EPS.

Tutor Perini stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.70. 1,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Tutor Perini has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.44. The company has a market cap of $699.69 million, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2969 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $677,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $2,055,500. 22.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tutor Perini stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,348 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

