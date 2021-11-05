Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Sells $1,182,872.30 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 9,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $1,182,872.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Emily M. Leproust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

On Friday, September 10th, Emily M. Leproust sold 13,920 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $1,642,699.20.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $135.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.26. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $84.23 and a 52 week high of $214.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.36 and a beta of 0.75.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.07). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 106.59%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 35.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,395,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 12.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the second quarter worth $1,643,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 14.3% in the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.