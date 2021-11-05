Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Position Cut by Man Group plc

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 685,552 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 501,309 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $34,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 121,463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,170,000 after buying an additional 15,863 shares in the last quarter. One01 Capital LP acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,045,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 14.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 677,070 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $33,925,000 after purchasing an additional 85,588 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 9.5% in the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,321 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 36.9% in the second quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 145,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

NYSE UBER opened at $45.27 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $87.73 billion, a PE ratio of -70.73 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.77.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.89). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.