Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,545,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,960,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $91.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.31 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.77. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 312.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,766,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $571,919,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673,391 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,046,822,000 after buying an additional 9,134,418 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,053,341,000 after buying an additional 9,134,360 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 420.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,089,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $451,997,000 after buying an additional 8,150,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,022,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

