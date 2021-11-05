Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.57% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.
Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,545,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,960,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $91.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.31 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.77. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 312.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,766,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $571,919,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673,391 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,046,822,000 after buying an additional 9,134,418 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,053,341,000 after buying an additional 9,134,360 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 420.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,089,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $451,997,000 after buying an additional 8,150,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,022,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.
About Uber Technologies
Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.
