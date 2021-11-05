Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Shares Gap Up to $42.89

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.89, but opened at $45.62. Uber Technologies shares last traded at $45.15, with a volume of 342,691 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.63.

The stock has a market cap of $87.73 billion, a PE ratio of -70.73 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 199.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

