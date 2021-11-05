UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 644,756 Shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) by 100.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,287,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644,756 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 2.74% of Prelude Therapeutics worth $36,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRLD opened at $17.98 on Friday. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $95.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day moving average is $32.09. The stock has a market cap of $846.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRLD shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $80.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Prelude Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, CFO Brian Piper sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $277,822.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,822.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $464,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,033 shares of company stock worth $2,060,955. Corporate insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

