UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 437,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 70,709 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.31% of Leidos worth $44,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $231,419,000 after buying an additional 85,698 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 3.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 243,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,643,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Leidos by 9.1% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,452,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,964,000 after buying an additional 204,208 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 6.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Leidos by 12.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,675,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $169,361,000 after buying an additional 186,557 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $740,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.67.

LDOS stock opened at $94.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.97 and a twelve month high of $113.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.63.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

