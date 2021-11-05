UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 48,674 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.25% of XPO Logistics worth $40,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XPO. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO stock opened at $82.09 on Friday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $54.51 and a one year high of $90.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.11.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 21.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $171.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.15.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

