UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 14,536 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,865,687 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 14,536 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $35,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 384,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,867 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. 21.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

NYSE:MBT opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $10.07. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.10.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 213.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.237 per share. This is an increase from Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Profile

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.