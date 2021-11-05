UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 14,814 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 208,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,814 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of EastGroup Properties worth $34,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 185.4% during the second quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 130,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,449,000 after purchasing an additional 84,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 30.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,771,000 after purchasing an additional 28,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EGP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Friday, October 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.90.

Shares of EGP opened at $197.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.27, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.31. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.93 and a 1-year high of $201.71.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.72). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. EastGroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total transaction of $333,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,710,365.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

