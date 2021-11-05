UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 5,455 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,455 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $33,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Repligen by 50.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Repligen by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Repligen by 3.5% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Repligen by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Stephens increased their target price on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.38.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $277.03 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $162.29 and a 1 year high of $327.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.92 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $285.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.33.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 17,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total transaction of $4,444,527.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,410,312.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total value of $7,368,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,222,401.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,834 shares of company stock worth $14,514,252 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

