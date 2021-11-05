UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $120.25

Shares of UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $120.25 and last traded at $120.25, with a volume of 250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.75.

UCBJF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on UCB in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.39 price target for the company. Societe Generale began coverage on UCB in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.77.

Get UCB alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.60.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.