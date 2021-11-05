Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Given a $32.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 price target on Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UAA. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Under Armour from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.78.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.28. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $27.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.05.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 127.2% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 191,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 107,291 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 13.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 479,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,143,000 after buying an additional 56,121 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 58.3% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 45,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 16,862 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 6.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 439,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after buying an additional 27,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 47.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 544,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,524,000 after buying an additional 175,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.