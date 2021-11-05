UniCredit’s (UNCRY) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

UNCRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of UniCredit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded UniCredit from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get UniCredit alerts:

UNCRY opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.10. UniCredit has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $6.96.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.