Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Boosted by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,803 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of UNP opened at $237.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $189.04 and a 52 week high of $243.91.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.75.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.