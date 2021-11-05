Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $247.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 78.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $239.77. 67,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,897,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Union Pacific has a one year low of $189.04 and a one year high of $243.91.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

