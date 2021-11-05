Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $26.45, but opened at $23.41. Unisys shares last traded at $22.54, with a volume of 13,683 shares trading hands.
The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Unisys had a negative return on equity of 45.92% and a negative net margin of 23.44%.
UIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Unisys in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.
The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.43 and its 200-day moving average is $24.55.
About Unisys (NYSE:UIS)
Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.
