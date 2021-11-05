United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.06

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.06 and last traded at $36.96, with a volume of 305 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.35.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day moving average of $32.01.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 36.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $329,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Blalock bought 3,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.16 per share, with a total value of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,028 shares in the company, valued at $873,352.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 289.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

