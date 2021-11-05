United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 778,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,719 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.38% of United Natural Foods worth $28,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNFI. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $16,761,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 1,425.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 475,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,571,000 after purchasing an additional 443,991 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 33.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,688,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,431,000 after purchasing an additional 420,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,333,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,200,000 after purchasing an additional 111,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 119.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 109,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $48.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.43. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $52.35.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

UNFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Northcoast Research increased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

In related news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 7,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $361,364.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $48,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,073 shares of company stock worth $6,251,629. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.