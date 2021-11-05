United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,192 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.35% of United Natural Foods worth $28,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNFI. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the second quarter worth about $101,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UNFI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

UNFI opened at $48.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $52.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.20. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.99.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $48,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Stigers sold 35,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $1,688,942.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,073 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,629. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

