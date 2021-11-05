United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 74.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,108 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,209 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.20% of United Rentals worth $47,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in United Rentals by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI stock opened at $385.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $353.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.89. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.01 and a 1 year high of $391.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Rentals from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.80.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

