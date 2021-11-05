Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 525,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.79% of Univest Financial worth $13,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Univest Financial by 4.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,737,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,827,000 after purchasing an additional 73,901 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Univest Financial by 4.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 775,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,445,000 after purchasing an additional 32,324 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Univest Financial by 31.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 240,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 57,305 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Univest Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 213,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Univest Financial by 31.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 49,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $29.75 on Friday. Univest Financial Co. has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $30.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.50 and a 200-day moving average of $27.58. The company has a market capitalization of $875.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 34.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Univest Financial Profile

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

