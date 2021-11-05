UnMarshal Hits Market Capitalization of $11.56 Million (MARSH)

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 5th. During the last week, UnMarshal has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One UnMarshal coin can now be bought for $1.63 or 0.00002666 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UnMarshal has a total market cap of $11.56 million and $3.20 million worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00084294 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.12 or 0.00085295 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.66 or 0.00104185 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,469.16 or 0.07314102 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,796.20 or 0.99497263 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00022773 BTC.

UnMarshal Coin Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

Buying and Selling UnMarshal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnMarshal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnMarshal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UnMarshal using one of the exchanges listed above.

