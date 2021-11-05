Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its price target cut by Truist Securities from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

UPLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upland Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Upland Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.44.

NASDAQ:UPLD traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.68. 2,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,074. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $24.31 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $811.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48, a PEG ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.96.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Upland Software will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $358,090.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 228,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,341,330.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $260,404.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,156 shares of company stock valued at $626,995 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,578 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,838,000 after buying an additional 42,989 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 122.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,588,000 after buying an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 6.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 51.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 76.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,477 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 13,661 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

