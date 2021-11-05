Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Truist Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $44.00. The stock had previously closed at $33.80, but opened at $25.04. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Upland Software shares last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 12,445 shares trading hands.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Upland Software from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

In other news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $260,404.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 224,157 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,629.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $358,090.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 228,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,341,330.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,156 shares of company stock valued at $626,995 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPLD. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 85.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the first quarter worth $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 51.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software during the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software during the second quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.46.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

