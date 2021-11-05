Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Director Bryan O. Colley Buys 5,094 Shares

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Director Bryan O. Colley purchased 5,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,606.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE UBA opened at $20.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $837.05 million, a P/E ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.08. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $21.28.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 30.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 77.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UBA shares. TheStreet upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 612.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 498,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 428,513 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,555,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 156.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 363,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 221,970 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,181,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,045,000 after buying an additional 160,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

