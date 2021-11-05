Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Hits New 52-Week High at $368.13

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $368.13 and last traded at $367.50, with a volume of 66 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $355.61.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.92.

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $328.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.36 and a beta of 1.21.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.82) EPS. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 164.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 112.46%.

In related news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.77, for a total transaction of $335,175.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Nathan Mark Gronberg sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.89, for a total value of $60,180.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,789. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,779,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,742,000 after buying an additional 641,108 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 608.8% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 572,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,179,000 after purchasing an additional 491,655 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 565.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 365,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,710,000 after purchasing an additional 310,639 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,566,000 after purchasing an additional 282,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 362,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,767,000 after purchasing an additional 235,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

