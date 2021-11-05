Valor Token Market Cap Reaches $9.82 Million (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Over the last seven days, Valor Token has traded up 7% against the US dollar. Valor Token has a total market cap of $9.82 million and $977,692.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Valor Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000801 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00053816 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.46 or 0.00247477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00012444 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00096493 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004399 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Valor Token

VALOR is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 coins. The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en . The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog . Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

Valor Token Coin Trading

