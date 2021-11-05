Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,769 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $9,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,426,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,326 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,607,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,696,000 after purchasing an additional 262,636 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,591,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,676,000 after purchasing an additional 536,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,026,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,364,000 after purchasing an additional 797,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,036,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,795,000 after purchasing an additional 28,260 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $63.36 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $52.63 and a 52-week high of $65.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.02.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

