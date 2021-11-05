Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 18,598 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 635,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,598 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $60,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in NV5 Global by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NV5 Global by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in NV5 Global by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in NV5 Global by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 60.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NV5 Global stock opened at $109.58 on Friday. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.37 and a 52-week high of $111.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.57 and a 200-day moving average of $96.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. NV5 Global had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.72 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NV5 Global news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $1,941,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $998,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 122,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,250,253.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,200,050 in the last three months. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

