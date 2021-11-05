Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 18,772 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,010,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,772 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.02% of Simulations Plus worth $55,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 67.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 46.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $54.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.87. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $90.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 117.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 8,803 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $395,254.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $770,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,503 shares of company stock valued at $2,505,754. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simulations Plus Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

