Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,257,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,888 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.07% of Denny’s worth $53,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,935,000 after acquiring an additional 100,465 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,009,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,289,000 after acquiring an additional 299,792 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 614,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,139,000 after acquiring an additional 54,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 346,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,275,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Denny’s news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $161,884.03. Following the transaction, the president now owns 796,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,059,076.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.69. Denny’s Co. has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $103.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.77 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Denny’s Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DENN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Denny’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush decreased their price target on Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Denny’s in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.22.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

