Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,675,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,189 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Harmonic worth $56,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HLIT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Harmonic during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on HLIT. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

In related news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $589,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 170,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $1,521,526.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,192,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,671,067.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 330,003 shares of company stock worth $3,007,327 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

HLIT opened at $10.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. Harmonic Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 179.53, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Harmonic had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $126.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic Profile

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.