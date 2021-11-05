Vanguard Group Inc. Has $57.50 Million Position in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,914,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,290,875 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.37% of Clovis Oncology worth $57,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLVS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,660,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,655,000 after buying an additional 309,477 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 40,184 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Healthcare Value Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 409,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,170,000 after buying an additional 11,323 shares during the period. 48.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLVS shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLVS opened at $4.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $541.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average is $5.08. Clovis Oncology has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $11.10.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.08). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

